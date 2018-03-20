Salford with Burgess for visit to Widnes

Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils have named their squads for Thursday’s televised clash.

Denis Betts’ has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the match following the clubs abandoned fixture with Wakefield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Salford have made one change to their victorious 19-man squad from last week, with Luke Burgess being replaced by Ryan Lannon.

Burgess didn’t make the matchday squad for the victory against Hull FC and has now been replaced by Lannon, who has yet to play this season.