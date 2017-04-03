Salford’s backroom staff sign new deals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have announced that assistant coaches Martin Gleeson and Willie Poching have signed new contracts with the club, along with alongside strength and conditioning coach Greg Brown.

Gleeson has been part of Ian Watson’s coaching team since his arrival in 2015, while Poching is a new addition since joining the club ahead of the current campaign. Meanwhile, Brown arrived in 2016 after leaving Huddersfield Giants.

“The retention of the coaching staff was a big thing for me personally and for the club, it gives us the stability and consistency in what we’re delivering here to the players.

“My beliefs in the way we like to play as a team are backed up by the quality and ambition of Greg Browns conditioning programme.

Martin Gleeson and Willie Poching are two outstanding coaches, both with different levels of experience, that balance out our strengths and weaknesses as a coaching team.”

CEO Ian Blease added: “Having this kind of stability off the field is crucial to what we are trying to achieve as a club. We have an excellent coaching setup here and I’m really happy to see that they are all committed to the Red Devils.”