Salford’s Jackson Hastings hints at prolonged stay in Super League in 2019

Salford half-back Jackson Hastings has dropped the clearest hint yet about his future beyond this season – saying it’s ‘more than likely’ he will be playing in Super League in 2019.

Hastings’ short-term deal expires with Salford at the end of the Qualifiers, and he reportedly has interest from a number of clubs including the Red Devils over his services.

And the Australian, speaking in a Facebook interview with Sky Sports, admitted he looks increasingly likely to remain in England.

When asked whether he would be returning to the NRL or staying in Super League, he said: “It’s tough to answer because I don’t know, but at this stage, it’s more than likely I’m going to be here.

“There’s a couple of reasons for that but I’ve no reason not to leave. There’s nothing telling me I’ve got to rush home. I’m 22, I’m still trying to find myself and find myself as a player. Some of the blokes we’ve got here are bringing the best out of me, and I said to Watto when we were in talks that I wanted to get my running game back.

“I’ve been really lucky I have players who take the heat off me here, and I’ve been able to get back to me as a young kid. I’ve got a smile on my face, and I love interacting with the fans.”