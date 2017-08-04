Salford’s slump continues against Hull

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford suffered a sixth defeat in seven games after going down 32-18 to Hull FC.

Fresh off the back of booking their place in the Challenge Cup final, Lee Radford’s side dispatched of the Red Devils following a Carlos Tuimavave brace.

Ian Watson’s men were ahead twice in the first-half. Manu Vatuvei scored his first try in British rugby, only for Hull to hit back through Albert Kelly and Tuimavave.

Salford were ahead soon after as Nial Evalds and Rob Lui crossed, but it was 14 apiece at the break as Jake Connor scored a penalty goal.

The second-half belonged to Hull, however, as tries from Fetuli Talanoa, Connor and Tuimavave secured victory.

Hull FC: Shaul; Fonua, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Kelly, Connor; Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Washbrook, Ellis.

Subs: Green, Thompson, Michaels, Fash.

Salford Red Devils: Evalds; Johnson, Welham, Bibby, Vatuvei; Lui, T Carney; Walne, Tomkins, Hauraki, McCarthy, Jones, Krasniqi.

Subs: O’Brien, Kopczak, Griffin, Murdoch-Masila.