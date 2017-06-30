Salter commits to Rovers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers centre Liam Salter has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old has agreed a new deal that will see him remain with the club in 2018, joining the likes of Andrew Heffernan, Josh Johnson and Robbie Mulhern.

He has made 98 appearances for the club since his debut in 2012, scoring 21 tries.

“I’m delighted to put pen to paper on a new contract and I’m really looking forward to these next few months and into next year,” he said:

“Hopefully I can play my part in taking this club back up to Super League at the end of the season but whatever happens this is where I want to be playing my rugby. I feel like I’m learning a lot under Tim and we’ve got a great group of players here as well.”