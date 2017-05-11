Saltonstall eyeing up try-scoring record to help Fax dump Featherstone out of the cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

James Saltonstall is hoping he can continue his incredible try-scoring form, and guide Halifax to the last eight of the Challenge Cup as a result.

The Fax speedster is the Championship’s second top try scorer having crossed 13 times this season, and has notched in his last eight consecutive games.

The Italy international is hoping he can extend that run of form on Thursday, and help Fax overcome their fierce rivals, Featherstone.

“I just need to keep ticking over,” he said.

“It’s good to get over the line but you need some help from the lads as well. If they do some good work hopefully I’ll be there to finish them off.

“A few I’ve been there at the right place at the right time, a few of them have been alright I’d say. I’ve not been too bad this year and if you play well good things seem to happen.”

Despite the importance of the fixture for both clubs, the 23-year-old doesn’t believe it will have a big impact on their top four ambitions.

“In terms of our overall season it doesn’t mean anything towards the league,” he said.

“But for the exposure of the club, it’s great. They’re well-coached, they’ve got good systems and a good set of halfbacks. They’re solid all round really.

“It’s always a tough, tight game. There’s a rivalry there and they’ve always been up there competing, hopefully we can get one over them.”