Sam Burgess admits he’d love to return to Super League.. one day

Rugby league superstar Sam Burgess has admitted he would like to return to Britain and play in Super League before his career is over.. saying he wants to experience the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Burgess hasn’t played in the British domestic game for almost a decade, with his last game in Super League for Bradford at the end of the 2009 season.

He then signed for South Sydney, the club which he has remained at since – barring a brief time away from the sport in rugby union.

But Burgess, who was speaking at an event to promote Saturday’s double-header which includes a Souths game against Wigan, said he would be keen to return in the future. He said:

Burgess will not play in Saturday’s game against the Warriors, though.