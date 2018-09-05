Sam Burgess signs with Rabbitohs until 2023

England star Sam Burgess has agreed a new four-year deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs to stay with the club until the end of 2023.

Burgess had made 160 appearances for South Sydney since moving down under to join the club from Bradford Bulls in 2010.

“I’m a Rabbitohs man. It’s as simple as that,” Burgess said.

“The club aligns with everything I’m about and my values, so it was an easy decision for me to extend my contract out to the end of my career. We spent a bit of time working out the contract as it is my last one, but Souths have always shown faith in me and I feel like I can repay that faith over the remaining years I have on the field.

“I wasn’t interested in the player market or anything like that. I’m interested in leaving behind a legacy, being a small part of the fantastic history of this great club.

Burgess won the Clive Churchill Medal in the Rabbitohs’ Grand Final win in 2014 and Souths are hoping to make another Grand Final this year after a third-place finish in the regular season set up a Qualifying play-off game with Melbourne Storm.

South Sydney head coach Anthony Seibold knows exactly what Burgess brings to the Rabbitohs.

“In my opinion, Sam is the leading forward in our game,” Seibold said.

“He is an inspirational leader through his actions both on and off the field.

“He’s been a tremendous help in my first year as a Head Coach along with ‘GI’ (Greg Inglis) and Sutto (John Sutton). Since he’s been here at the Rabbitohs he’s demonstrated how much Souths means to him and I’m very happy to know that he will finish his career here at South Sydney.”