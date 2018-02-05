You are here

Sam Moa charged by the RFL as England ace receives caution

Matthew Shaw

Sam Moa has received a two-match penalty notice following an incident in Catalans’ defeat to Widnes.

The prop was sin-binned for a tackle on Joe Mellor in the seventh minute of the game and has been charged for a Grade B reckless strike.

Under new disciplinary rulings, the 31-year-old has a relevant record (two or more offences in the last 24 months, including at least one in the last 12 months) meaning he received a penalty at the higher end of the range.

Moa has the right to appeal the challenge the penalty but will serve the suspension if he doesn’t.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie received a Match Review Panel caution for a trip on Joel Moon in the 8th minute of the game against Leeds Rhinos.