Sam Moa charged by the RFL as England ace receives caution

Sam Moa has received a two-match penalty notice following an incident in Catalans’ defeat to Widnes.

The prop was sin-binned for a tackle on Joe Mellor in the seventh minute of the game and has been charged for a Grade B reckless strike.

Under new disciplinary rulings, the 31-year-old has a relevant record (two or more offences in the last 24 months, including at least one in the last 12 months) meaning he received a penalty at the higher end of the range.

Here's the new process for a penalty notice challenge ⬇️pic.twitter.com/T64oiyBwc8 — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) February 5, 2018

Moa has the right to appeal the challenge the penalty but will serve the suspension if he doesn’t.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie received a Match Review Panel caution for a trip on Joel Moon in the 8th minute of the game against Leeds Rhinos.