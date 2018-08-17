Sam Moa signs new Catalans deal

Catalans Dragons prop Sam Moa has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The Tonga International joined the club last year and has made 48 Super League appearances and scored six tries since making the move.

“I’m very proud to wear the Catalans Dragons jersey and represent my family,” he said.

“Last year was without doubt the hardest in my career you don’t realise the character inside you until you go through these hard times. Now we are coming through the other side. We still have a long way to go as a team and club but I believe we have the team and staff to build something special and I want to be part of it. My family have settled in well here in Perpignan and we are happy to call this home for the next two seasons.”