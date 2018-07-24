Sam Tomkins among trio called-up to England’s Elite Performance Squad

Wayne Bennett has called up Sam Tomkins, Adam Milner and Mike Cooper to England’s Elite Performance Squad for the second phase of the season.

The trio have been named in a revised 25-man squad that also includes Jake Connor and Luke Thompson after their involvement in the mid-season trip to Denver.

Tomkins’ inclusion comes over three years since his last England appearance, but off the back of a strong season at Wigan.

Cooper hasn’t featured for England since 2016, but will join a healthy Warrington contingent and Milner, who earns his first international call-up.

Meanwhile, ten players have been called up to Paul Anderson’s Knights squad ahead of their trip to Papua New Guinea.

Oliver Holmes, Matty Lees, Joe Greenwood, Harvey Livett, Brad Fash, Robbie Mulhern, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Max Jowitt and James Batchelor have all been included, with Joe Burgess and Josh Bowden missing out.

“Myself and staff have been monitoring players every week throughout the season so far,” said Bennett.

“The 14 Super League players that travelled over for the Denver Test have been selected including Jake Connor and Luke Thompson who were promoted from the England Knights Performance Squad and proved their commitment and value to the squad.

“It was a very positive and productive camp which resulted in a great performance against the Kiwis and I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made so far this year.

“We’re welcoming two recalls to the squad and one new addition and the door will remain open for the remainder of the season as we head towards the International Test Series against New Zealand later this year.”

PERFORMANCE SQUAD

Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers)

Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos)

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Mark Percival (St Helens)

James Roby (St Helens)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Kevin Brown (Warrington Wolves)

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

ENGLAND KNIGHTS PERFORMANCE SQUAD

Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers)

Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants)

Josh Bowden (Hull FC)

Jake Connor (Hull FC)

Dean Hadley (Hull FC)

Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC)

Jamie Shaul (Hull FC)

Chris Atkin (Hull KR)

Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

James Cunningham (London Broncos)

Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors)

Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors)

Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

Ryan Sutton (Wigan Warriors)

Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils)

Danny Richardson (St Helens)

Luke Thompson (St Helens)

Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves)

Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings)

Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings)

Matt Whitley (Widnes Vikings)