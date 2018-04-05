Sam Tomkins set to face Catalans amid transfer rumours

Sam Tomkins is set to face Catalans Dragons amid speculation he could join the club.

The Wigan ace has been named in the club’s 19-man squad that will travel to Perpignan, just days after reports emerged that he could be on his way to Les Dracs.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara, who worked with Tomkins during his time as England coach, is believed to have made Tomkins his number one target for 2019.

Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell and Taulima Tautai have all been recalled to the squad, with Tom Davies, Josh Ganson and Josh Woods missing out.

Meanwhile, Catalans have made one change, with Ben Garcia replacing Alrix Da Costa. It means Iain Thornley and Michael McIlorum could feature against their former club.

Wigan squad: S Tomkins, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Flower, J Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Bateman, Sutton, Tautai, Isa, Marshall, Navarrete, Hamlin.

Catalans squad: Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Jullien, Gigot.