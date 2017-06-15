Samisoni Langi set for Super League following Penrith release

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 15, 2017 00:29

Penrith Panthers have confirmed the release of Samisoni Langi in order for him to take up a deal with a Super League club.

The Tonga international, 24, joined the Panthers this year following a spell with North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup.

A versatile player, Langi can play in several positions, namely in the back-row or centre.

His NRL career started with Sydney Roosters where he made three appearances between 2013 and 2014, although he failed to make a single appearance for the Panthers.

