Sammut’s last-gasp winner leaves Widnes in peril as London assert promotion credentials

London Broncos blew the Qualifiers wide open after stunning Super League outfit Widnes in the opening game of the Super 8s.

Jarrod Sammut’s field goal with just over a minute remaining saw the Broncos secure a 21-20 win, leaving them in a fantastic position in the Qualifiers while Widnes’ Super League status looks in greater jeopardy than ever before.

A cagey opening 30 minutes was finally brought to life when Olly Ashall-Bott went over to give Widnes a 6-0 lead they’d keep until half-time.

The Vikings had shaded the first-half, with their speed at times leaving London stretched, but Danny Ward’s men had plenty of moments down the Widnes end of the field, ultimately coming up short.

However they finally got on the board minutes after the break, with Mark Ioane crashing over after Rhys Williams’ break downfield.

Widnes would regain a healthy advantage when Krisnan Inu kicked a penalty goal and Chris Dean went over from Joe Mellor’s pass.

But the Vikings never looked comfortable, and their frailties were showcased in painful transparency as they buckled under the pressure in the final 20 minutes.

Daniel Harrison pulled the Broncos back in it and from the next set, the Vikings failed to regain possession from a kick, and London would bring the game level through Keiron Dixon.

Dixon than unbelievably put the Championship side ahead when he raced in from 80 metres after intercepting Liam Finn’s pass.

Widnes did pull level when Inu scored. But then the late drama saw London win, and leave Widnes fans booing their team off, and contemplating life outside of Super League for the first time since 2010.