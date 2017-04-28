Samoa name squad for England Test

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Samoa have named an all-NRL squad for their Test match against England.

The likes of Anthony Milford and Josh McGuire, who play under England head coach Wayne Bennett at Brisbane Broncos, have been included in the strong squad that will face England in Sydney on May 6.

Super League stars such as Jesse Sene-Lefao and Ben Roberts are not included, as it is understood that Super League players have not been given permission to play for their country.

Samoa’s 19-man squad to face England:

Leeson Ah Mau – St George Illawarra Dragons

John Asiata – North Queensland Cowboys

Fa’amanu Brown – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

Herman Ese’ese – Brisbane Broncos

Sam Kasiano – Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Tim Lafai – St George Illawarra Dragons

Joseph Leilua – Canberra Raiders

Isaac Liu – Sydney Roosters

Josh McGuire– Brisbane Broncos

Peter Mata’utia – Newcastle Knights

Sione Mata’utia – Newcastle Knights

Suaia Matagi – Parramatta Eels

Anthony Milford – Brisbane Broncos

David Nofoaluma – Wests Tigers

Kaysa Pritchard – Parramatta Eels

Sauaso Sue – Wests Tigers

Antonio Winterstein – North Queensland Cowboys