Samoa name squad for England Test
Samoa have named an all-NRL squad for their Test match against England.
The likes of Anthony Milford and Josh McGuire, who play under England head coach Wayne Bennett at Brisbane Broncos, have been included in the strong squad that will face England in Sydney on May 6.
Super League stars such as Jesse Sene-Lefao and Ben Roberts are not included, as it is understood that Super League players have not been given permission to play for their country.
Samoa’s 19-man squad to face England:
Leeson Ah Mau – St George Illawarra Dragons
John Asiata – North Queensland Cowboys
Fa’amanu Brown – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Herman Ese’ese – Brisbane Broncos
Sam Kasiano – Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Tim Lafai – St George Illawarra Dragons
Joseph Leilua – Canberra Raiders
Isaac Liu – Sydney Roosters
Josh McGuire– Brisbane Broncos
Peter Mata’utia – Newcastle Knights
Sione Mata’utia – Newcastle Knights
Suaia Matagi – Parramatta Eels
Anthony Milford – Brisbane Broncos
David Nofoaluma – Wests Tigers
Kaysa Pritchard – Parramatta Eels
Sauaso Sue – Wests Tigers
Antonio Winterstein – North Queensland Cowboys
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum