Samoa and Tonga make several changes for key clash
Toa Samoa have been forced to make a change to their team to take on Mate Ma’a Tonga in the crucial Pool B clash at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday, with Newcastle Knights back Peter Mata’utia having returned to Australia today with a quad injury.
Cronulla Sharks’ Ricky Leutele comes onto the wing for Mata’utia in the Samoan side that is keen to avenge their error-riddled second half against New Zealand in Auckland in round one.
The Tongans have made several changes to their side with the major one being Solomone Kata coming in for fellow Tongan-born centre Konrad Hurrell. David Fusitu’a replaces former Warriors teammate Manu Vatuvai on the wing.
The clash is sure to draw a big crowd in Hamilton as the traditional rivals duel to grab the two points and hope to avoid a clash with most likely Australia in the quarter-finals.
SAMOA
1 Young TONUMAIPEA
2 Ricky LEUTELE
3 Timoteo LAFAI
4 Joseph LEILUA
5 Ken MAUMALO
6 Joseph PAULO
7 Ben ROBERTS
8 Junior PAULO
9 Jazz TEVAGA
10 Herman ESE’ESE
11 Joshua PAPALII
12 Frank PRITCHARD (c)
13 Leeson AH MAU
14 Fa’amanu BROWN
15 Zane MUSGROVE
16 Sam LISONE
17 Bunty AFOA
TONGA
1 William HOPOATE
2 Daniel TUPOU
3 Michael JENNINGS
4 Solomone KATA
5 David FUSITU’A
6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA
7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO
8 Andrew FIFITA
9 Siliva HAVILI
10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO
11 Manu MA’U
12 Sika MANU (c)
13 Jason TAUMALOLO
14 Sione KATOA
15 Sam MOA
16 Peni TEREPO
17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA