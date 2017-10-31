Samoa and Tonga make several changes for key clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toa Samoa have been forced to make a change to their team to take on Mate Ma’a Tonga in the crucial Pool B clash at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday, with Newcastle Knights back Peter Mata’utia having returned to Australia today with a quad injury.

Cronulla Sharks’ Ricky Leutele comes onto the wing for Mata’utia in the Samoan side that is keen to avenge their error-riddled second half against New Zealand in Auckland in round one.

The Tongans have made several changes to their side with the major one being Solomone Kata coming in for fellow Tongan-born centre Konrad Hurrell. David Fusitu’a replaces former Warriors teammate Manu Vatuvai on the wing.

The clash is sure to draw a big crowd in Hamilton as the traditional rivals duel to grab the two points and hope to avoid a clash with most likely Australia in the quarter-finals.

SAMOA

1 Young TONUMAIPEA

2 Ricky LEUTELE

3 Timoteo LAFAI

4 Joseph LEILUA

5 Ken MAUMALO

6 Joseph PAULO

7 Ben ROBERTS

8 Junior PAULO

9 Jazz TEVAGA

10 Herman ESE’ESE

11 Joshua PAPALII

12 Frank PRITCHARD (c)

13 Leeson AH MAU

14 Fa’amanu BROWN

15 Zane MUSGROVE

16 Sam LISONE

17 Bunty AFOA

TONGA

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Solomone KATA

5 David FUSITU’A

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Siliva HAVILI

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA’U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

14 Sione KATOA

15 Sam MOA

16 Peni TEREPO

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA