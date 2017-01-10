Sandow avoids conviction after fight

Sandow avoids conviction after fight

Chris Sandow has been fined £180 for his involvement in a public brawl, but escaped conviction.

The former Warrington halfback pleaded guilty to a public nuisance charge on Tuesday.

Sandow, 27, was charged after being caught fighting on video on a street in Cherbourg, Queensland.

He avoided a conviction after he agreed to the magistrate’s request to become a community spokesman and agreed to speak out against violence.

Sandow is still without a club after walking out of his contract with Warrington just days before he was due to return for pre-season training.

