HAVE YOUR SAY: Your big wish for Rugby League in 2018

In a new series for 2018, we’ll be asking you – our readers – to contribute and have your say on the biggest debates in the sport throughout the upcoming season.

And as 2018 is now upon us, we’re starting with your New Year’s wish for the sport over the next 12 months. It could be an on-field wish, a wish for the development of the sport or something completely different. Here’s what you had to say!

Kathryn kicks us off this week – she’s keen for the sport to enhance its media profile:

To get a greater media profile, for all 3 leagues and if we must be on sky sports then our own rugby league channel, showing live games Friday Saturday, and then showing all the others throughout the week and a debate show like last tackle on YouTube — KATHRYN HAMILTON (@LEAUGE) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Jason agrees with Kathryn in part – he wants to see a TV deal sorted for League 1 and the Championship to get some regular exposure for those leagues:

To get Championship and League 1 Rugby properly televised on a weekly or fortnightly basis. There are some superb sides in both leagues and some exciting fixtures throughout the league season, as both leagues get better by the year 😊 — Jason Barnett (@JasonBa50700303) January 3, 2018

Anna was clearly heartened by the emergence of some top young talent in 2017 – and she wants to see more of the same in 2018:

don’t want to wish injuries on clubs but young, academy players get their chance in first teams; look at regan grace, jack walker& liam marshall and their successes this past year — Anna (@annacroft01) January 3, 2018

A very popular opinion, this one; Trevor is keen to see the end of Thursday night rugby.. although we think it’s here to stay for a while yet:

No more matches on Thursdays. They are very unpopular. — Trevor (@trenb1955) January 3, 2018

Ryan wants some new names to break their way into the England setup to increase the competition and build on 2017’s success at the World Cup:

For the sport to keep expanding and bringing through more youth and English players into the first teams who could push for England spot. Also more new faces to get chance for England ie Sneyd Houghton Watts Eden Hughes etc — Ryan Pinder (@Pinder1993) January 3, 2018

Chris echoes Trevor’s thoughts on Thursday night rugby:

Not to have fixtures changed to suit sky ie get rid of Thursday night fixtures. — CHRIS GUY (@guyee) January 3, 2018

While Phil is hopeful that there can be changes to the refereeing department..

The referees to allow the game to flow and be more consistent, if that’s possible.. — Phil (@Fil1966) January 3, 2018

Some brilliant responses this week from our readers and our community. What’s your big wish for the sport in 2018? Tweet us @LeagueExpress and let us know..