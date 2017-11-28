Schedule confirmed for Bartlett’s BARLA Yorkshire Cup Finals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

BARLA has announced the dates for its Bartlett Yorkshire Open Age, Youth and Junior Cup Finals, all of which will be played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone.

The Under 18s, 16s and 14s deciders will be played on Saturday 20 January, while the Under 15s, 13s and 12s finals have been arranged for seven days later (Saturday 27 January).

The Bartlett’s Open Age Final, meanwhile, is set for Sunday 28 January and will again be staged as a double-header alongside the Women’s Origin clash between Yorkshire and Lancashire.