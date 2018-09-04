Schfofield blasts Saints – and Ben Barba – following latest defeat

Garry Schofield believes St Helens should drop Ben Barba.

Schoey, writing in his League Express column, blasted the fullback’s recent performances, stating that he has blown his chance of being named Man of Steel.

But he didn’t hold back in his overall assessment of Saints either.

“After watching Wigan put St Helens to the sword in magnificent style on Friday night there is no doubt in my mind that Wigan will win this year’s Grand Final,” he said.

“Their performance was sensational, and it’s come just at the right time.

“Saints, on the other hand, look a million miles from the team that lit up the competition for the first two-thirds of the campaign.

“Ben Barba, in particular, has let the club down massively by losing his form at the worst possible time.

“If I were Justin Holbrook, I would drop him now.

“If they put Johnny Lomax to fullback, they might have a chance of turning things around.

“Barba has blown his chance of winning the Man of Steel, which seemed a racing certainty a couple of months ago. There’s no point in performing until June or July and then putting the cue on the rack. Perhaps he believed his work was done.

“The speculation about his future looks to have derailed both his season and the club’s. Holbrook has to find a way of getting Barba’s head right in the hope that he can recapture his early-season form. If he fails, Saints won’t win the Grand Final.

“And I’m not sure how he can re-ignite Barba. I think Saints have blown it.”

