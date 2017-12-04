Schoey calls for Bennett to leave following World Cup Final defeat

181 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Garry Schofield has called on the RFL not to extend Wayne Bennett’s contract as England head coach.

The Australian guided England to their first World Cup final in 22 years before agonisingly going down 6-0 to the Kangaroos.

Despite taking England closer to World Cup glory than ever before, Schofield wrote in his League Express column ‘Pulling No Punches’ that Bennett should not be kept on.

“Those saying that Bennett has done a good job need to give their heads a wobble,” he said.

“After Saturday’s World Cup Final, I kept hearing how well the English lads had played and how they should be proud of themselves.

“Well, you’ll have to forgive me for disagreeing. I thought we blew the best chance we’ll ever have to finally break our Australian hoodoo. I’m not sure I’ll ever witness a bigger opportunity for us to land silverware.

“Mal Meninga’s men are very beatable, but we need a coach who is going to promote some ball movement if we are to achieve that. We can’t beat the Aussies playing like the Aussies.

“We will never have a better opportunity to win the World Cup, yet we blew it. With ball in hand, we absolutely bottled it.”

To read the full column, buy the new League Express today in stores or online at TotalRl.com/LE.