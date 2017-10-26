Schofield among the flag bearers at World Cup opening ceremony

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Garry Schofield will be among a star-studded line-up for the Opening Ceremony of the World Cup.

All 14 nations involved will be celebrated on Friday night in Melbourne, with Rugby League royalty such as Johnathan Thurston and Petero Civoniceva also involved.

“It’s great to have so many rugby league icons representing all 14 nations as part of the Opening Ceremony of the Rugby League World Cup,” said Andrew Hill, the tournament’s CEO.

“We are so pleased to have each country represented by a past player and/or coach that has a genuine connection to that country.

“We are proud to have Australian talent such as Casey Donovan along with performers from our host nations Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, celebrating the host nations, teams, players and fans that all make the Rugby League World Cup such a unique Tournament.”

FLAG BEARERS

Australian Flag Ambassador – Jonathan Thurston

Two time premiership winner for Canterbury Bulldogs and Cowboys, Thurston has 39 Australian caps and played in two World Cups. He has played as part of the Indigenous All Stars in six Tournaments.

New Zealand Flag Ambassador – Ruben Wiki ONZM

The first New Zealander to play more than 300 NRL matches, Wiki also played a record 55 Tests for the Kiwis.

Papua New Guinea Flag Ambassador – Ray Thompson

Retired Cowboys player, born in Cairns and of indigenous and PNG heritage. Thompson represented the Kumuls in four Tests for PNG and has played for the Indigenous All Stars.

English Flag Ambassador – Garry Schofield OBE

Played 49 Tests for Great Britain between 84-94, his first as an 18-year-old and several as captain. Won the Golden Boot in ‘90 (voted the world’s best player), 3 seasons with Balmain and one with Wests in Australia between English seasons.

Fijii Flag Ambassador – Petero Civonoceva.

Born in Suva Fiji, Civoniceva played 6 Tests for Fiji and captained the Bati at the 2013 World Cup. He played 45 tests for Australia and 33 State of Origins for Queensland.

French Flag Ambassador – Louis Bonnery

French legend of rugby and rugby league, Bonnery is former French coach and player. He is a member of the commentary team for BeIN Sports at RLWC2017.

Italian Flag Ambassador – David Riolo

After representing Italy at the 1999 Mediteranean Cup, Riolo was captain-coach of the Azzurri during the 2000 Emerging Nations World Cup and played for the Steelers & the Paramatta Eels.

Irish Flag Ambassador – Pat Richards

Born in Australia to Irish parents, Richards played 7 Tests for Ireland and was the first Australian to score more than 1,000 points for Wigan, with whom he won two premierships. Also a member of the 2005 Wests Tigers grand final winning team.

Lebanese Flag Ambassador – Hazem El Masri

Born in Tripoli Lebanon, he played in the premiership winning Canterbury Bulldogs team (2004). Played 8 Tests for Lebanon and also represented Australia in one Test. Holds the record for most points in the ARL/NRL competition with 2418 points.

Samoa Flag Ambassador – Tony Puletua.

Puletua played 9 Tests for Samoa, as well as 22 tests for New Zealand, and was a key member of Penrith’s 2003 premiership winning team.

Scottish Flag Ambassador – Ben Fisher.

As well as his 15 Tests for Scotland, Fisher played for North Sydney, Sydney Roosters, Halifax, Hull KR, Catalans and London Broncos.

Tongan Flag Ambassador – Solomon Haumono.

Born in New Zealand of Tongan parents, Haumono played 2 Tests for Tonga while enjoying stints with Manly, Canterbury, Balmain Tigers, St George and London Broncos.

USA Flag Ambassador – Clint Newton.

Born in South Carolina, USA, Newton played 4 Tests for USA and was a senior member of their 2013 World Cup campaign, while also playing for Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers and Hull KR.

Welsh Flag Ambassador – Ollie Olds.

Represented Wales in eight Tests and played for Leeds, York City, South Wales as well as South Logan in the Queensland Cup.