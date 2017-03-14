Schofield blasts Super League coaches for dropping young halfbacks

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 14, 2017 11:23

Schofield blasts Super League coaches for dropping young halfbacks

Former Great Britain halfback Garry Schofield has launched a scathing attack on two Super League coaches for their handling of young halfbacks.

Schofield aimed his criticism at Keiron Cunningham and Tony Smith, the coaches of St Helens and Warrington respectively, after they dropped Danny Richardson and Declan Patton for their matches last weekend.

Both clubs subsequently lost, leaving the two powerhouses languishing in the bottom four of Super League.

Writing for his regular League Express column, ‘Pulling No Punches’, Schofield fumed about the lack of trust given to both players.

“The scapegoating of young playmakers shows the lack of confidence the game collectively has in them,” he said.

“Wigan’s George Williams is a young man currently exuding enormous amounts of confidence, and that’s because Shaun Wane stuck by him when he was young. Tony Smith and Keiron Cunningham need to take a leaf out of his book.

“In a play-off era, the regular weekly rounds don’t carry so much importance, especially this early in the season, so there’s no need to make knee-jerk decisions like this.”

To read the full column, buy the latest edition of League Express, available in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum


Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 14, 2017 11:23

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital


Pocketmags Digital Magazine Newsstand

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions