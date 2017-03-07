Schofield stands by Sneyd criticism

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Anyone expecting Garry Schofield to retract his comments about Marc Sneyd might have been in for quite the surprise this week.

The former Great Britain halfback caused quite the storm following comments he made about the Hull FC man, who he criticised for lacking creativity.

Schoey subsequently took a grilling on social media when Sneyd put in a man of the match performance as he scored a hat-trick in Hull’s victory over Huddersfield.

However, writing in his weekly League Express column ‘Pulling No Punches’, the Rugby League Hall of Fame inductee stood by his previous comments.

“It’ll take more than one good performance against Huddersfield to convince me that Sneyd is not a one-dimensional player with little to his game other than his kicking,” Schofield said.

“Scoring three tries against a Giants team described by the Times journalist Chris Irvine on Twitter as callow and helpless doesn’t yet convince me he’s good enough to take Hull to where they want to be on a sustained basis.

“Marc scored just four Super League tries last season, while Hull only posted two in their first two games of the season, so let’s not pretend that one swallow makes a summer.

“Hull have a big problem with creativity, and Sneyd is no small part of the problem, despite his fine achievements last Thursday.”

To read the article in full, in which Schofield launches a scathing attack on both Leeds and St Helens, get your copy of League Express in stores right now, or online at totalrl.com/le.