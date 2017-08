0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A trip to the capital beckons on Sunday (3 September) for Scotland Under 19s, who take on London Skolars Academy in a follow-up to last Saturday’s game with Ireland Under 19s.

The match, at the New River Stadium, kicks off at noon.

Scotland accounted for Northern Ireland 80-6 at Milngavie last week in a fixture in which Caley Gray and Alfie Edwards claimed hat-tricks.