Scotland announce side for clash in Cumbria

The Scottish line-up for the Under 19s fixture with Cumberland at Wath Brow Hornets on Sunday (23 September) has been confirmed.

The side is: Euan Caldwell (Bon Accord Bulls), Liam Jones (Warrington Wolves), Joe Camlin (Siddal), Robbie Wales (Edinburgh Eagles), Finlay Thain (Edinburgh Eagles), Alex Williams (Edinburgh Eagles), Aidan Giblett (Manchester Rangers), Chris Paterson (Newcastle Thunder), Dan May (Halifax ERA), Connor Terrill (Millom), Charlie Emslie (Millom), Elliot Campbell (Barrow Island), Matthew Fletcher (Bradford Bulls). Subs: Jamie McCabe (Edinburgh Eagles), Cairn Ramsay (Strathmore Silverbacks), Adam Hay (Wallsend Eagles), Clem Harrison (London Skolars), Finlay Ramsay (Edinburgh Eagles), Ryan Brown (Glasgow), Cameron Taylor (Bon Accord Bulls).