Scotland book Student semi-final spot!

Scotland are certain of an appearance in the semi-finals of the 2017 Student World Cup following a 38-24 victory over Ireland in Sydney today.

The Blues have won both their opening games after having accounted for Wales 48-18 on Friday.

England, meanwhile, beat Wales 22-4 today and both of those sides’ destinies may not be determined until the final round of group fixtures on Wednesday, particularly as the result has yet to come through for today’s other game, between Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Reports on all games will feature in tomorrow’s League Express.

Results

Friday 7 July

GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.

GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.

CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.

Sunday 9 July

GROUP A: Australia v Pacific Islands -lr.

GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.

CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.

Fixtures

Wednesday 12 July

GROUP A: Australia v Ireland.

GROUP B: England v Scotland.

CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands v Wales.

Friday 14 July

World Cup Semi-finals and fifth v sixth play-off.

Sunday 16 July

Student World Cup Final (Pepper Stadium, Penrith, 4.15pm).