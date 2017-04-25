Scotland and England build to Student World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

SCOTLAND Head Coach Nathan Graham has confirmed a 22-man squad for the 2017 Student World Cup, which is taking place in July in Sydney.

Graham’s party is: Archie Andrade (Maltings College), Douglas Chirnside, Jack Elliott (Oxford Brookes), Mark Cordeaux (Sheffield), Mike Dowding (Loughborough), Jordan Duncan (Elmwood), Liam Faughlin (University of Newcastle, Australia), Justin Faughlin, Luke Westman (TAFE Illawarra), Ethan Flowers (Wakefield), George Geddes (Brunel), Damien Genocchio (Glasgow), Niall Hall (Abertay), Scott Harrison, Daniel Turland, Toby Williams (Northumbria), Matthew Hogg, Finlay Hutchison (Newcastle), Scott Plumridge (Glasgow Clyde), Jack Plumridge (Strathclyde), Gavin Reed (Leeds Trinity), Luke Walters (Leeds Beckett).

Graham said: “We started our selection process back in October and had an excellent turn out at our trials, and a number of very competitive sessions.

“Those selected have been putting a lot of hard work in and we are now ready to see how things go in competitive matches.”

Scotland were scheduled to play Halifax Reserves on Saturday and will face Keighley Reserves on Saturday 6 May, with a final friendly scheduled for Saturday 17 June, against a Scotland Club XIII.

England Students, meanwhile, meet St Helens Reserves on Saturday (29 April, 2.30pm) at the Totally Wicked Stadium as part of their own build-up. Head Coach Colin Barker said: “It’s exciting for the team to be playing at a Super League stadium and it will mirror some of the grounds we will be playing at when in Australia.

“We’re really grateful to St Helens for hosting us, it will be a thorough test of our players and allows us to see how the players perform against a very strong opposition.”

England are seeking £100,000 to fund their World Cup campaign. Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/englandunirl