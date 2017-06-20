Scotland prepare for Student World Cup in style

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Scotland Students eased to a 46-14 victory over Scotland Club X111 on Saturday in their final game before the World Cup next month in Sydney.

Doug Chirnside bagged a brace for the Students, Matt Hogg scored a try and five goals, and Gavin Reed, Finlay Hutchison, Jack Elliott, Mike Dowding, Niall Hall and George Geddes crossed.

Club X111, a representative side formed to bolster the domestic game in Scotland, responded with a Clayton Woods brace and a Tom Murray effort.

Scotland face Wales on Friday 7 July in the World Cup; England are in the same group.