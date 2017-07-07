Scotland set the standard for Home Nations in Student World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Only one of the four Home Nations emerged from today’s launch of the Student World Cup in Sydney with a win.

That side is Scotland, who eased to a comfortable victory over Wales.

England and Ireland lost to Australia and the Pacific Islands respectively.

The six sides have been split into two groups. Ireland share Group A with Australia and New Zealand; England, Scotland and Wales comprise Group B.

Teams play the other two sides in their own group, together with one similarly ranked team in the other group. The leading side in each group will meet the second-placed team in the other section at the semi-finals stage next Friday (14 July), with the bottom countries meeting on the same day to avoid the wooden spoon.

Full reports on each game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Results

Friday 7 July

GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.

GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.

CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.

Fixtures

Sunday 9 July

GROUP A: Australia v Pacific Islands.

GROUP B: Wales v England.

CROSS-GROUP: Ireland v Scotland.

Wednesday 12 July

GROUP A: Australia v Ireland.

GROUP B: England v Scotland.

CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands v Wales.

Friday 14 July

World Cup Semi-finals and fifth v sixth play-off.

Sunday 16 July

Student World Cup Final (Pepper Stadium, Penrith, 4.15pm).