Scotland set the standard for Home Nations in Student World Cup
Only one of the four Home Nations emerged from today’s launch of the Student World Cup in Sydney with a win.
That side is Scotland, who eased to a comfortable victory over Wales.
England and Ireland lost to Australia and the Pacific Islands respectively.
The six sides have been split into two groups. Ireland share Group A with Australia and New Zealand; England, Scotland and Wales comprise Group B.
Teams play the other two sides in their own group, together with one similarly ranked team in the other group. The leading side in each group will meet the second-placed team in the other section at the semi-finals stage next Friday (14 July), with the bottom countries meeting on the same day to avoid the wooden spoon.
Full reports on each game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.
Results
Friday 7 July
GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.
GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.
CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.
Fixtures
Sunday 9 July
GROUP A: Australia v Pacific Islands.
GROUP B: Wales v England.
CROSS-GROUP: Ireland v Scotland.
Wednesday 12 July
GROUP A: Australia v Ireland.
GROUP B: England v Scotland.
CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands v Wales.
Friday 14 July
World Cup Semi-finals and fifth v sixth play-off.
Sunday 16 July
Student World Cup Final (Pepper Stadium, Penrith, 4.15pm).
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum