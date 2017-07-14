Scotland slip to Pacific Islands in Student semi
United Kingdom involvement in the Student World Cup in Sydney has ended with Scotland’s defeat in today’s semi-final.
Nathan Graham’s side lost 44-12 to the Pacific Islands, while England succumbed 46-18 to Australia earlier in the day.
Wales beat Ireland 28-16 in the `wooden spoon’ game.
The final is being staged on Sunday, at the Pepper Stadium.
Reports on all matches will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Results
Friday 14 July
SEMI-FINAL: Australia 46 England 18; Pacific Islands 44 Scotland 12.
FIFTH v SIXTH PLAY-OFF: Wales 28 Ireland 16,
Fixture
Sunday 16 July
FINAL: Australia v Pacific Islands (at Pepper Stadium, Penrith).Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum