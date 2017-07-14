Scotland slip to Pacific Islands in Student semi

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

United Kingdom involvement in the Student World Cup in Sydney has ended with Scotland’s defeat in today’s semi-final.

Nathan Graham’s side lost 44-12 to the Pacific Islands, while England succumbed 46-18 to Australia earlier in the day.

Wales beat Ireland 28-16 in the `wooden spoon’ game.

The final is being staged on Sunday, at the Pepper Stadium.

Reports on all matches will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Results

Friday 14 July

SEMI-FINAL: Australia 46 England 18; Pacific Islands 44 Scotland 12.

FIFTH v SIXTH PLAY-OFF: Wales 28 Ireland 16,

Fixture

Sunday 16 July

FINAL: Australia v Pacific Islands (at Pepper Stadium, Penrith).