Scotland slip to Pacific Islands in Student semi

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson July 14, 2017 10:49

Scotland slip to Pacific Islands in Student semi

United Kingdom involvement in the Student World Cup in Sydney has ended with Scotland’s defeat in today’s semi-final.

Nathan Graham’s side lost 44-12 to the Pacific Islands, while England succumbed 46-18 to Australia earlier in the day.

Wales beat Ireland 28-16 in the `wooden spoon’ game.

The final is being staged on Sunday, at the Pepper Stadium.

Reports on all matches will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Results

Friday 14 July

SEMI-FINAL: Australia 46 England 18; Pacific Islands 44 Scotland 12.

FIFTH v SIXTH PLAY-OFF: Wales 28 Ireland 16,

Fixture

Sunday 16 July

FINAL: Australia v Pacific Islands (at Pepper Stadium, Penrith).

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson July 14, 2017 10:49

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions