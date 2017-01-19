Scott re-joins Sheffield, Minchella stays

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sam Scott has become Sheffield’s latest new signing for 2017.

As first reported in League Express, the former Batley back-row has re-joined the club on a one-year deal, making him Sheffield’s fifth confirmed signing ahead of the 2017 season.

Scott was a part of Sheffield’s 2012 Grand Final winning side, and links up with Mark Aston for the second time following spells with York and the Bulldogs.

“I am thrilled to have Sam Scott back on board for next season,” Aston said.

“It has been a few years since we last worked with Sam, but I am really looking forward to coaching him again. He has matured greatly as a player in the years since he last played for Sheffield, and I think he has become a better player too.

“He knows what we are about as a club, he knows what I am about as a coach, and he is really looking forward to the challenge and really happy to be back with us.”

Meanwhile, former Leeds forward Elliot Minchella has also signed a new deal to remain at the club.

The 20-year-old was a strong performer in Sheffield’s run to the Championship Shield final, and his retention takes Sheffield’s squad up to nine confirmed members.

“This lad was hot property when he made his breakthrough whilst still a teenager, and people forget he still isn’t 21.

“We saw towards the end of last season just how much talent this lad has, and if we can get that out of him on a regular basis next season, then we have a real player on our hands.

“He is already showing some really promising signs. I have followed his progress intently since he reported back in, and I can honestly say that he has been one of our best players in training.

“We just need to take that form from the training ground into the cut and thrust of the first-team games, if we can do that then he is going to be a real force in The Championship next season.