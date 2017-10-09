Scout Report: Bryson Goodwin

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Our man Down Under, Andrew Ferguson, gives us the lowdown on Warrington’s latest signing, Bryson Goodwin.

Factfile

Name: Bryson Goodwin

DOB: December 30, 1985 – 31-years-old

Height: 186cm – 6’1

Weight 98kg – 15st 4

Profile

Bryson Goodwin is a strong winger who has made a good transition into the centres over recent years. After making his debut with Cronulla in 2007 he shifted to the Bulldogs in 2009 where he stayed for four seasons before finding a regular place at South Sydney over the last five years.

He’s played 176 NRL games, scoring 70 tries and 136 goals. His goal kicking is very reliable, having kicked very near 76% of attempted goals.

He is a very strong ball runner who can break the line. He has a good offload and isn’t afraid to take hit-ups. He can be found out with his defensive technique at times and isn’t known for creating opportunities. He has played briefly in the second-row, which he would be more than capable of doing on a more regular basis.

