Scout Report: Gabriel Hamlin

Our man Down Under, Andrew Ferguson, tells all about Wigan’s new signing, Gabriel Hamlin. Follow Andrew on Twitter, @AndrewRLP

Factfile

Name: Gabriel Hamlin
DOB: January 4nd 1997 – 20-years-old
Height: 178cm – 5’8
Weight 96kg – 15st 11
Position: Prop

Profile

Gabriel Hamlin is a young front rower from the South Sydney club. He has yet to make his NRL debut, however the 20 year old prop, who has a big motor and can play big minutes at Lock as well, is regarded as a very powerful ball runner.

He represented Australia as a schoolboy and has played for NSW in Under 16’s and Under 18’s. He plays a traditional prop, making big metres, while being a very good tackler.

He is happy doing the hard slog up the middle. His passing game needs work as he tends to take the ball to ground. If he could develop an offload his game will go to a new level.

