Scout Report: Will Matthews

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Our man Down Under, Andrew Ferguson, gives us the lowdown on Widnes’ new signing, Will Matthews.

Factfile

Name: Will Matthews

DOB: March 30, 1988 – 29-years-old

Height: 186cm – 6’1

Weight 105kg – 16st 5

Position: Second-row/loose-forward

Profile

Will Matthews has been used as a ball running utility from the interchange intermittently throughout his decade-long career in the NRL.

He made his debut with the Titans in 2008, playing 33 games in 4 season before moving to the Dragons. In his six seasons there, he amassed a further 60 appearances.

He has played as a centre briefly, but most commonly plays at lock, prop and in the back row. A very good offloader with a penchant for busting through edge defences, he is a very good runner and distributor in open play. He can drop off tackles when defending against faster players, but this seems less of a concern the more game time he gets.

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewRLP.