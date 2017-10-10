Scout Report: Will Matthews
Our man Down Under, Andrew Ferguson, gives us the lowdown on Widnes’ new signing, Will Matthews.
Factfile
Name: Will Matthews
DOB: March 30, 1988 – 29-years-old
Height: 186cm – 6’1
Weight 105kg – 16st 5
Position: Second-row/loose-forward
Profile
Will Matthews has been used as a ball running utility from the interchange intermittently throughout his decade-long career in the NRL.
He made his debut with the Titans in 2008, playing 33 games in 4 season before moving to the Dragons. In his six seasons there, he amassed a further 60 appearances.
He has played as a centre briefly, but most commonly plays at lock, prop and in the back row. A very good offloader with a penchant for busting through edge defences, he is a very good runner and distributor in open play. He can drop off tackles when defending against faster players, but this seems less of a concern the more game time he gets.
