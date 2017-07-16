Sea Eagles repel Tigers challenge

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Manly survived a scare from the lowly Wests Tigers for a 28-16 win at Brookvale.

The Sea Eagles’ success kept them close to the Melbourne Storm in the race for the Minor Premiership.

Daly Cherry-Evans set up the first Manly try, to centre Shaun Lane, before snaring a 40/20 and laying the foundations for a second Manly touchdown, to Matt Wright.

However, the Tigers dug deep and scored two tries of their own – and had a third disallowed for obstruction – to take a 10-8 lead to the break.

Another try stretched their lead. But a controversial ruling on a strip of Wests half Luke Brooks changed the whole momentum, with Manly scoring three times and taking back the initiative.

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic; 2 Matt Wright, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate; 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c); 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 14 Cameron Cullen, 15 Lloyd Perrett, 16 Darcy Lussick, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake.

Tries: Lane, Wright 2, Uate, Jake Trbojevic; Goals: Cherry-Evans 4

Tigers: 1 James Tedesco; 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 18 Malakai Watene Zelezniak, 5 Kevin Naiqama; 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Luke Brooks; 8 Aaron Woods (c), 9 Jacob Liddle, 10 Ava Seumanufagai, 15 Joel Edwards, 12 Sauaso Sue, 13 Elijah Taylor. Subs: 11 Chris Lawrence, 14 Matt Eisenhuth, 17 Matt McIlwrick, 21 Alex Twal.

Tries: Edwards, Marsters, Brooks; Goals: Lolohea 2

