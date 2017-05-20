Sea Eagles too strong for Titans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Manly Sea Eagles were too strong for the Gold Coast Titans today at CBus Super Stadium, winning 30-10 with a dominant performance that sees them continue to climb the NRL ladder.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Dylan Walker both played a key role in attacking the Titans’ left-side defence in the first half, with Walker and Akuila Uate both grabbing tries and hooker Apisai Koroiusau also scoring from dummy-half.

Their first try was a spectacular effort as Cherry-Evans gave a superb pass to Uate, who who ran brilliantly around Titans fullback Tyrone Roberts to score.

The Titans hit back when Blake Green’s pass hit Brian Kelly in the head and rebounded to Ashley Taylor, who ran 25 metres to score in the corner to square the game at 6-all.

More brilliant action from Cherry-Evans again found Uate, who then gave a one-handed pass for Walker for the Sea Eagles’ second try.

Koroisau added their third on 24 minutes, but the Sea Eagles suffered a blow three minutes later when Frank Winterstein was sin-binned for a professional foul on Konrad Hurrell, but the Titans were unable to take advantage.

In the second half, Manly tries by Jake Trbojevic and Walker sandwiched a Titans response by Anthony Don, who touched down a superb grubber by Taylor, but the Titans were unable to counter a confident Manly side.

Titans: 1 Tyrone Roberts, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Jarryd Hayne, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Dale Copley, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Chris McQueen, 12 Joe Greenwood, 13 Leivaha Pulu; Interchange: 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Morgan Boyle, 16 Paterika Vaivai, 17 Nathaniel Peteru.

Sea Eagles: 1 Matthew Wright, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic; Interchange: 14 Lewis Brown, 15 Jackson Hastings, 16 Nate Myles, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake.

