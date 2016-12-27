Sean Long: My best ever team-mates

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As a Christmas present from us to you, over the next 12 days we will feature some of the best content from Rugby League World in 2016. In this instalment, Sean Long picks his best team of former teammates in our monthly feature, Dream XIII.

FULLBACK

Paul Wellens (St Helens, Great Britain & England)

Being an ex-half back who switched to fullback he had great game sense. He was phenomenal. He wasn’t the quickest but his positional play was outstanding.

WINGERS

Martin Offiah (Wigan)

Martin wouldn’t just stay on the wing, he’d come in for opportunities around the ruck. He’s the fastest bloke I have every played alongside so when he got clear it was game over.

Jason Robinson (Wigan & Great Britain)

Jason was an unbelievable athlete and could win a game on his own. He had it all and was a great finisher.

CENTRES

Paul Newlove (St Helens & Great Britain)

He really was a phenomenal guy to play with. He would put players in for so many tries and was so powerful for a centre.

Jamie Lyon (St Helens)

He came over and would do things we’d never seen before. He was so skilful. He was a different class to what we’d seen in Super League and taught us a lot.

STAND OFF

Tommy Martyn (St Helens)

He is the most under-rated half back I’ve played with. He never played for Great Britain. We had a great halfback partnership at St Helens.

SCRUM HALF

Shaun Edwards (Wigan)

His natural instinct and work ethic was insane. He’s the most dedicated rugby player I’ve played with. He left no stone unturned and his kicking game and his support play was unbelievable.

PROP FORWARDS

James Graham (St Helens & Great Britain)

He was simply outstanding. He had the ball skills and he was also tough. He is also very smart for a prop forward.

Jamie Peacock (Great Britain & England)

He was one of the toughest blokes out there. When you needed someone to knuckle down and take a carry he was first to put his hand up.

HOOKER

Keiron Cunningham (St Helens & Great Britain)

He is the best player I have ever played alongside. He was very smart and powerful and could put some big shots in and do anything.

SECOND ROW FORWARDS

Chris Joynt (St Helens & Great Britain)

He was our leader. He was a calming influence on the side but was also very very dynamic. He was an outstanding back rower.

Paul Sculthorpe (St Helens, Great Britain and England)

Scully played the best rugby of his career in the back row. He had it all and was very tough. He was the all-round complete player.

LOOSE FORWARD

Andy Farrell (Wigan, Great Britain & England)

He again was very smart and very skilful. He could take the tough carries. He was a great talker and a great leader.

Near misses

Leon Pryce

David Fairleigh