Sean O’Loughlin insists he won’t walk away from international duty

Wigan and England captain Sean O’Loughlin has revealed to League Express that he has no intention of retiring from international duty.

The 35-year-old guided England to last year’s World Cup final, but admitted in the aftermath of that defeat to Australia he wasn’t sure what his international future held in store.

However, having given consideration to the issue in recent months, O’Loughlin insists he will put his hand up to play for his country whenever picked by the coaching staff.

“I have thought it about it quite a bit, and I’m happy to put my hand up as long as I’m selected,” he told League Express.

“My belief is that if the powers that be want me to play, then I’ll always be happy to do that. I see it as a massive honour and I’d hate to call my time on it when I feel like I still have something to offer.”

O’Loughlin admits, however, that he understands should the England selectors prefer to look in a different direction at any point to a younger player with a long-term international future.

“I do understand about progressions, and the England programme potentially looking for the next players who are going to be around for the next decade or so,” he said.

“It’s completely down to the people in charge like the coach, but if they want me to play? Of course I will pull the jersey on because it remains the ultimate honour.”

O’Loughlin’s comments come after his England team-mate Kevin Brown announced he would be calling time on his international career earlier this month – and the Wigan captain paid tribute to his former club and country compatriot.

He said: “He was great for us with England last year at the World Cup.

“He missed out early on but then got in, and he really added value to the side. He’ll be a big miss for the group, but I’m sure he’s got his reasons as to why he wants to call it a day.”