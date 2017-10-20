Season-defining Saturday beckons in NCL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

ONE of the biggest afternoons in the year for the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League is on offer tomorrow, with three massive matches taking place.

Thatto Heath Crusaders host Wath Brow Hornets in the Premier Division’s Second Qualifying Semi-Final, for the right to take on Minor Premiers Siddal at the Select Security Stadium, Widnes, on Saturday 28 October 2017 in the Grand Final.

Milford Marlins, meanwhile, entertain York Acorn in the second Division One Promotion Play-off Semi-Final. The winner will meet Normanton Knights at Widnes on Saturday week, with the survivor of that game joining Hunslet Club Parkside and Underbank Rangers in the top flight next year.

Elsewhere, Dewsbury Moor Maroons are at home to Woolston Rovers in the Division Three Promotion Play-off Final. The prize for the victor is a spot in Division Two next time, alongside West Bowling and Stanningley.

Fixtures

Saturday 21 October 2017

KINGSTONE PRESS CIDER NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

SECOND QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Wath Brow Hornets

DIVISION ONE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL

Milford Marlins v York Acorn

DIVISION THREE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Woolston Rovers