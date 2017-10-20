Season-defining Saturday beckons in NCL
ONE of the biggest afternoons in the year for the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League is on offer tomorrow, with three massive matches taking place.
Thatto Heath Crusaders host Wath Brow Hornets in the Premier Division’s Second Qualifying Semi-Final, for the right to take on Minor Premiers Siddal at the Select Security Stadium, Widnes, on Saturday 28 October 2017 in the Grand Final.
Milford Marlins, meanwhile, entertain York Acorn in the second Division One Promotion Play-off Semi-Final. The winner will meet Normanton Knights at Widnes on Saturday week, with the survivor of that game joining Hunslet Club Parkside and Underbank Rangers in the top flight next year.
Elsewhere, Dewsbury Moor Maroons are at home to Woolston Rovers in the Division Three Promotion Play-off Final. The prize for the victor is a spot in Division Two next time, alongside West Bowling and Stanningley.
Fixtures
Saturday 21 October 2017
KINGSTONE PRESS CIDER NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
PREMIER DIVISION
SECOND QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Wath Brow Hornets
DIVISION ONE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL
Milford Marlins v York Acorn
DIVISION THREE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Woolston Rovers
