THE Barrow & District League’s Barton Townley Cup gets underway on Saturday (17 February) with two ties.

Millom and Ulverston are to go head-to-head in a fixture arranged earlier this week, in addition to the scheduled tie between Walney Central and Dalton.

Fixtures

Saturday 17 February 2018 (2.00pm)

BARTON TOWNLEY CUP (ROUND ONE): Walney Central v Dalton; Millom v Ulverston.