Second-half fightback secures Wigan victory over Widnes

Wigan Warriors scored five second-half tries to secure a 32-16 victory over Widnes.

The Vikings had established a 16-0 lead inside 27 minutes following tries through Matt Whitley and Stefan Marsh along with four Tom Gilmore goals.

But they surrendered that lead as the defending Super League champions fought back in style.

Joe Burgess scored just before half-time to cut the deficit to 16-4, and Wigan scored 28 unanswered points in the second period as Ryan Sutton, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins and Tom Davies all scored.

Wigan: Tomkins; Davies, Bateman, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Powell; Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Sutton, Tautai, Isa, Escare.

Widnes: Hanbury; Chamberlain, Craven, Runciman, Marsh; Mellor, Gilmore; Burke, Heremaia, Gerrard, Wilde, Whitley, Olbison Subs: Walker, Chapelhow, Cahill, Leuluai.