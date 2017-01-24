Segeyaro claims he isn’t under contract at Leeds

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

James Segeyaro is not under contract at Leeds, according to his management.

Sam Ayoub claims that negotiations on a two-year contract extension were not finalised, even though is it is understood that the hooker had agreed to stay at the club. However, Ayoub claims the RFL have not been notified by Leeds about the uncompleted deal.

“We will go through the appropriate channels to resolve the issue but we are totally confident that James is not contracted to Leeds in 2017,” Ayoub told the Daily Telegraph.

Leeds have placed a £250,000 price tag on Segeyaro’s head, and Cronulla, who are keen to sign the Papua New Guinean international, are not willing to pay that fee.

The Rhinos have hired lawyers to sue Segeyaro for a breach of his contract, after he failed to report back to the club.

It now appears the case could head to court.