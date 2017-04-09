Segeyaro try seals victory for Sharks

Segeyaro try seals victory for Sharks

Cronulla Sharks defeated Melbourne Storm in Sunday’s Grand Final “replay”, but the result was in doubt until the final minutes of a match played in torrential rain.

A 2-all scoreline was turned into an 11-2 victory for the Sharks, giving the Storm their first defeat in 2016.

The only score of the first half was a penalty to Cameron Smith following a high tackle on Billy Slater.

The rain continued to bucket down after the break and twice within the space of a minute Melbourne’s Fijian winger Suliasi Vunivala lost the ball over the tryline.

Eventually, in the 57th minute Maloney evened up the scores with a simple penalty goal and he added a field-goal before former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro scored the only try of the afternoon, with Maloney converting for a 9-2 lead on 75 minutes.

Maloney added another penalty goal right on the full-time siren.

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 18 Young Tonumaipea, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Ryley Jacks, 7 Cooper Cronk, 15 Tim Glasby, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Kenneath Bromwich, 13 Dale Finucane, Interchange: 14 Joe Stimson, 16 Mark Nicholls, 21 Jordan McLean, 20 Christian Welch.

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Jack Bird, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 James Maloney, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen (c), Interchange:, 14 Jayson Bukuya, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jeremy Latimore, 17 James Segeyaro.

A full review of all the weekend’s NRL action will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

