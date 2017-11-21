Semi-final spot beckons for England Women

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Group stages of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney will be completed tomorrow (Wednesday 22 November) – and England are virtually assured of a place in the semi-finals.

England, who play the Cook Islands, would have to suffer a defeat of 60 points or more to be denied second place in Group A by their opponents.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, with the final taking place on Saturday 2 December as part of a double-header with the Men’s Final.

Fixtures

Wednesday 22 November

GROUP A: Cook Islands v England.

GROUP B: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea.

CROSS-GROUP: Australia v Canada.

Sunday 26 November

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 2 December

WORLD CUP FINAL