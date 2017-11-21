Semi-final spot beckons for England Women
The Group stages of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney will be completed tomorrow (Wednesday 22 November) – and England are virtually assured of a place in the semi-finals.
England, who play the Cook Islands, would have to suffer a defeat of 60 points or more to be denied second place in Group A by their opponents.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, with the final taking place on Saturday 2 December as part of a double-header with the Men’s Final.
Fixtures
Wednesday 22 November
GROUP A: Cook Islands v England.
GROUP B: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea.
CROSS-GROUP: Australia v Canada.
Sunday 26 November
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 2 December
WORLD CUP FINAL
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum