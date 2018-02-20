Semi-finals draw confirmed for Castleford & Featherstone ARL David Poulter Cup

PAIRINGS in the semi-finals of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup are: Cutsyke Raiders v Allerton Bywater; Lock Lane v Methley Warriors.

Dates are to be confirmed for both games.

Meanwhile, the league’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup will be played in future as a Nines competition. Allerton Bywater, who proposed the initiative, have been invited to host the first event, which will take place on Sunday 27 May 2018.

Teams from outside the District interested in taking part should contact League Secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307.