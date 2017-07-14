Sene-Lefao admits Salford loss is “fresh in the minds” of Castleford ahead of Friday clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s clear Jesse Sene-Lefao doesn’t forget much.

In one interview this week he admitted he’s not forgotten two things in a hurry. One was Daryl Powell’s team-talk at half-time during last week’s win against Wakefield – but the other is something most Tigers fans are keen to put right tonight.

Castleford have beaten every team in Super League this season bar one: tonight’s opponents Salford.

Back in round five, the Tigers were beaten at the AJ Bell Stadium by a side who have continued to last the pace with the league leaders this season. And Sene-Lefao admits it’s something they’re looking to correct that particular wrong this evening.

“That’s fresh in our minds. It was over at their place but they’re here now. We know they’ll come after us like every side does – but we’re excited.”

Sene-Lefao also admits he doesn’t want to hear a speech like the one from last week by Powell ever again. Trailing 16-0 at half-time in that clash against Trinity, the forward admits the Tigers coach was somewhat blunt in his requests to his side.

He said: “That half-time speech.. man, I think I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. But it certainly did work and it’s funny how he spoke; he was quiet and then he was… let’s just say… straight-forward!

“Sometimes in those situations you need to say certain things and they have to come out right – you can’t say them wrong – and he hit them right on the head. It worked for us. But I don’t want to hear it again.”

Many have tipped up the back-row battle between Sene-Lefao and fellow in-form forward Ben Murdoch-Masila this evening as crucial. And the Castleford forward admits ‘BMM’ is someone the Tigers will have to keep a close eye on if they are to stand any chance of victory.

“Everyone’s throwing up Man of Steel for him,” said Sene-Lefao. “He’s certainly playing well for Salford and that’s something we need to work on this week to stop his momentum.

“I played him when he was at the (Wests) Tigers and he’s doing the same now; he’s hard to tackle and he’s come over here with a different attitude, playing longer minutes, scoring a lot of tries and proving hard to handle as always. He’s one of their key players but we’re a threat as well so it will be a good match-up.”