Serbia and Jamaica Funding Boost

SERBIA: A sponsorship deal arranged with the Australian embassy in Serbia will see the SRL once again receive funds, via the Australian Department for Foreign Affairs’ Trade Direct Aid Programme, to help promote rugby league development at junior and youth level throughout 2018.

The TDAP is an Australian aid scheme intended for European countries that are not members of the European Union.

“We are extremely thankful for this support over the last three years, particularly the work of ambassador Julia Feeney,” commented RLEF Central and Eastern regional director and SRL board member, Jovan Vujošević.

“All programmes that the Australian Embassy have assisted through the Direct Aid Programme were directed towards the development of children and youth sports, and also for them to get acquainted with Australian culture of which rugby league is such an important part.”

The next funding tranche will run in the first half of 2018 and will include work with children and youths living in Belgrade, aged seven to ten and 14 to 18. The project will be managed by Colin Kleyweg, board member of newly crowned SRL champions Red Star.

JAMAICA: A sponsorship deal signed by the on-line website `Rugby league Around the Grounds’ will provide the Jamaica Rugby League Association with support for the national and international game on the island.

“This is a great fit,” said JRLA director of rugby, Romeo Monteith. We are all rugby league enthusiasts and look forward to this partnership aiding the future development of the sport in Jamaica. It shows the increasing value of the JRLA, its competitions, and our national team, the Reggae Warriors.”