Serbian season kicked off

After a week’s delay caused by heavy snow, the new domestic season in Serbia kicked off on Sunday. This will be the 17th campaign for the First Division since the renewal of the sport, once again featuring eight sides divided into two groups.

With 14 previous championship successes, Dorcol were the dominant force until Red Star won two of the last four titles, including last year Grand Final.

The two great rivals started this year’s championship with a derby at BASK Arena in Belgrade. The defending champions, guided by Australian coach Trev Smith, had recruited extensively, fielding a squad for 2018 with three imports: Australian Jack O’Brien, former Scotland U20 international Sam Herron, and their latest addition, American Monte Gaddis.

An outstanding local talent, Stefan Nedeljkovic has also joined from Dorcol.

“We are thrilled with all the new faces and a new structure at the club,” said club president Zeljko Delic. “For the first time we will have a full time, experienced professional coach and a deep squad which will aim for trophies.”