Seven clubs represented in France squad to face England in Leigh

France have named their 19-man squad to face England in Leigh on October 17 – with seven different clubs represented.

Inevitably, a large chunk of the squad comes from players who ply their trade with the two elite clubs in French rugby, Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

The Challenge Cup winners have eight players in the squad, including Lance Todd Trophy winner Tony Gigot. Prop Remi Casty is a notable omission, however.

Toulouse’s Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Rhys Curran, Paul Marcon and Justin Sangare are also involved – while four English clubs are represented too.

They include St Helens, whose hooker Theo Fages is included, while Wigan duo Morgan Escare and Romain Navarrete are also in. Leigh’s Ilias Bergal, Hull’s Hakim Miloudi and Carcassonne’s Bastien Escamilla complete the squad.

France squad: Bastien Ader, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Lambert Bellas, Ilias Bergal, Rhys Curran, Alrix Da Costa, Bastien Escamilla, Morgan Escare, Theo Fages, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Marcon, Thibault Margalet, Hakim Miloudi, Romain Navarrete, Justin Sangare.